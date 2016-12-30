13 Things To Do This Week In Las Vegas For Dec. 30-Jan. 5

Here is a list of 13 things to do around the Las Vegas valley for the week of Dec. 30-Jan. 5:

1. PKWY Tavern is hosting a viewing party for UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey. Ronda Rousey returns to the ring in a battle for the World Bantamweight Championship.

2. Snoop Dogg will bring his Puff Puff Pass Tour to The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel on Dec. 30. Snoop Dogg will be joined by hip-hop icons Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, DJ Quik, Warren G, Tha Dogg Pound and many others.



3. Morris Day was a founding member of Prince's band, The Time, in 1981. He launched his solo career in 1984. Morris Day & The Time perform Dec. 30 in the Gordie Brown Showroom at the Golden Nugget.



4. Country singer Luke Bryan has been named Entertainer of the Year twice by the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association. He performs Dec. 30 in the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

5. Canadian singer, The Weeknd, performs at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan on Dec. 30. His album, "Starboy," has a hit song with the title track with French electronic music duo Daft Punk.



6. Four-time GRAMMY Award winner Bruno Mars performs Dec. 30 and 31 in the Park Theater at the Monte Carlo. Hit songs include "Uptown Funk," "Just The Way You Are" and "Grenade."

7. Celebrate an early New Year's Eve countdown with Rad Tad at noon Dec. 31 at the Heritage Park Aquatic Complex. There will be swimming activities and snacks.



8. Begin the New Year's Eve party early with New Year's at Noon with The Alley Cats at the South Point. The Alley Cats from Fullerton, California, got their first professional gig at Disneyland's "Blast to the Past."



9. George Clinton, who is known as the grandfather of funk, will perform Dec. 31 at Brooklyn Bowl. George will sing some of his greatest hits along with his rag tag assemblage of talents the Gangsters of Love. Las Vegas' own The Lique will also perform.



10. The Wu-Tang Clan burst on the hip hop music scene 24 years ago. They will celebrate New Year's Eve with RZA, GZA, Method Man, Inspectah Deck, Raekwon, U-God, Masta Killa, Ghostface Killah and Cappadonna on Dec. 31 at Planet Hollywood.



11. Celebrate New Year's Eve with Sting at The Cosmopolitan. Sting began his career as the lead singer for The Police. Hit songs included "Every Breath You Take" and "Roxanne." He left The Police in 1984 and has had a successful career since then.



12. A truck battle will take place Jan. 1 at the Peppermill on the Las Vegas Strip. The sideways and burnout truck show will feature a burnout pit, food vendors, live music, drinks and more.



13. Las Vegas Stories will present "The Huntridge Through the Decades" on Jan. 5 at Clark County Library. Join members of the Huntridge Foundation for a multi-media presentation about the Huntridge Theater.

