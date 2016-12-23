13 Things To Do This Week In Las Vegas For Dec. 23-29

Here is a list of 13 things to do around Las Vegas for the week of Dec. 23-29:

1. The Squidmas Spectacular on Dec. 23 at the Hard Rock Cafe on the Las Vegas Strip will feature performances by Franks & Deans and The Quitters. Special performances by Halani Hokonuts and Tana The Tattooed Lady. Drink specials, games and prizes.



2. International blues guitarist Chris Tofield performs Dec. 23 at Sand Dollar Blues Lounge. Tofield has worked with some of the top blues and rock artists in the world, including legendary soul/blues singer "Mighty" Sam McClain.



3. Chad Freeman and his band Redline perform Dec. 23 at Gilley's Saloon, Dance Hall & Bar-B-Que at Treasure Island. Freeman and his band have established themselves as one of the most energetic and talented country bands in the west. They've performed on stages from Nashville to Oregon.



4. The Velveteen Rabbit on Main Street will host a tribute night to Primal Scream and The Verve with guest DJ St. August on Dec. 23. Enjoy a chill night of Brit Pop and Manchester with a touch of indie classics and off-the-beaten-path 80s tracks.



5. Michael Carbonaro has performed his comedy and magic on the hit TV series, "The Carbonaro Effect." On Dec. 23, he will perform on the stage in the Terry Fator Theatre at The Mirage.



6. Enjoy live music every Saturday night inside the Chrome Showroom at Santa Fe Station. The classic rock Las Vegas cover band Blue String Theory performsDec. 24. Admission is free.



7. If you still need one more ornament for your Christmas tree, take the kids to the Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort on East Washington Avenue on Dec. 24 to make a very special ornament or a holiday card. There will be materials available to do so at the visitor center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.



8. Vivian Chow brings her "Journey of Love" concert to The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel on Dec. 25. Chow is an actress originally from Hong Kong. She released her first album in 1988. Special guest Aska Young.



9. Dominic Wynn Woods, better known as Sage the Gemini, is a member of California's The HBK Gang. He is known for his single "Gas Pedal" featuring Iamsu!. His second studio album "Bachelor Party" is planned for release in 2017. He performs Dec. 28 inside Vinyl at the Hard Rock hotel-casino.



10. Comedian Rob "Tater Salad" White is best known as the cigar-smoking, scotch-drinking funnyman from "Blue Collar Comedy." He also wrote a book titled "I Had The Right To Remain Silent But I Didn't Have The Ability." He performs Dec. 28 and 30 in the Terry Fator Theatre at The Mirage.



11. Backstage Bar & Billiards on East Fremont Street is hosting three nights of comedy beginning Dec. 28. Steve Byrne, who is best known for creating and starring in "Sullivan & Son" on TBS, will headline. He will be joined by Mike O'Brien, who has appeared on "Saturday Night Live," and Gary Cannon, who has been seen on "Conan."



12. Citizen Cope's music is described as a mix of blues, soul and folk. His work has been recorded by a number of musicians and Sheryl Crow asked to record a song with Cope in 2010 for her "100 Miles from Memphis" album. He performs Dec. 29 at Brooklyn Bowl.



13. Puerto Rican pop singer Noelia performs Dec. 29 in the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Since 1999, she has had 10 Latin Billboard Top 40 hits and five Top 40 Billboard Dance/Club Play songs.