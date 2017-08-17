13 Things To Do This Week In Las Vegas For Aug. 18 through 24

Here is a list of 13 things to do in Las Vegas this week for the week of Aug. 18 through 24:

1. Magic Repertory Theatre is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Summer of Love with an immersive staging of "Hair: The American Love-Rock Musical" through Aug. 27 at The Space LV.



2. Singer Earl Turner is bringing his new show, "Earl Turner The Journey Continued," to the South Point Showroom on Aug. 18 and 19. Turner will take fans on a musical journey throughout his career. He has shared the stage with musical legends like Lou Rawls and Gladys Knight.



3. Bad Little Sister will open for Faster Pussycat and Beautiful Creatures on Aug. 19 at Count's Vamp'd. Bad Little Sister is a rock band from Las Vegas powered by beer.



4. Gary Puckett & The Union Gap sold more records in 1968 than any other artist or band, including The Beatles. Hits include "Young Girl," "Woman Woman" and "Over You." They perform Aug. 18 at the Golden Nugget as part of the 52 Fridays Concert Series.



5. Richard Marx's limited engagement is underway at Flamingo Las Vegas. Marx performs the biggest hits of his career. Hits include "Angelia," "Hazard," "Right Here Waiting" and "Now and Forever."



6. Music was a very important aspect of social life in early Las Vegas. The Nevada Old Time Fiddlers will perform music from the early days from 11 a.m. to noon Aug. 19 at Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort State Historic Park.



7. Country music star Sara Evans performs in the Tropicana Theater on Aug. 19. The performance is on the heels of the release of her seventh studio album. A special "Born to Fly" VIP is experience is available in addition to regular tickets.



8. Kris Bryant's father, Mike, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch for Kris Bryant Bobblehead Night for the Las Vegas 51s vs. Salt Lake game on Aug. 19.



9. AFAN's annual Black & White Party is happening Aug. 19 at the Hard Rock. It's one of the best parties of the year and a major fundraiser for the nonprofit. There will be food, cocktails and live entertainment. Guests are asked to wear as much black and white as possible or as little as allowed.



10. Super Summer Theatre presents "Man of La Mancha" through Aug. 26 at Spring Mountain State Park. “Man of La Mancha” transports you back to the volatile days of the Spanish Inquisition, when playwright Miguel de Cervantes and his trusty servant have been thrown into prison after being accused of crimes against the church.



11. The Dive In Movie on Aug. 21 at The Cosmopolitan will be "World War Z." The movies are shown on the hotel-casino's marquee. There will be movie-themed cocktails and creative movie snacks.



12. The Summer Movie Series at BEER PARK Las Vegas continues on Aug. 22. This week's movie is "Monty Python and the Holy Grail." Oversized drumsticks will be available for purchase. Movie begins at 7:30 p.m.



13. "Star Wars: Rogue One" is the featured movie on Aug. 24 at Downtown Summerlin. It's part of their Summer Screen Series. Spend $25 in Downtown Summerlin before the movie and get VIP seating. General admission is free.

If you would like to submit an item for a future 13 Things list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@ktnv.com.







