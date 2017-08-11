13 Things To Do This Week In Las Vegas For Aug. 11-17

Here is a list of 13 things to do this week in Las Vegas for the week of Aug. 11 through 17.

1. "Lion King: The Experience" by the Winchester Headliners is wrapping up performances this weekend in the Winchester Cultural Center Theatre. Disney’s “Lion King” has captivated the imagination of audiences around the world for two decades and this is the first time it’s come to the Winchester stage. The African savannah will come to life with Simba, Rafiki and a cast of characters as they journey from Pride Rock to the jungle and back again in this coming-of-age tale.



2. Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson and the county's Parks and Recreation Department is inviting families to celebrate the end of summer at a free block party at Whitney Park from 4 to 9 p.m. There will be free swimming, free movie, free popcorn and drinks and free ice cream for everyone who attends.



3. Life Time Athletic Green Valley is inviting the public to take a swim in the moonlight on Aug. 11. There will also be a live DJ and a complimentary cocktail upon entry. Adults only. Members and non-members invited.



4. The only Elvis tribute artist to perform on the hallowed grounds of Graceland will perform Aug. 11 and 12 in the Westgate International Theatre. Donny Edwards and his 10-piece band will present "The King Lives! Donny Edwards Elite Tribute to Elvis."







5. Join the City of Las Vegas for a free showing of the movie "The Book of Life" on Aug. 11 at Hartke Parke. Family activities start at 6 p.m. Food and drinks available for purchase. Coolers and picnic baskets welcome.



6. End the summer with the Back-to-School Beach Bash at DISCOVERY Children's Museum. There will be a variety of activities, including creating a decorative sand bottle, painting shells and watching beach-themed movies.

7. If you love to sing, Victory's Bar & Grill inside The Cannery in North Las Vegas now has karaoke on Saturday nights. Hosted by DJ Miguel. Karaoke begins at 8 p.m. Drink specials available.



8. Comedian Mike Epps performs Aug. 12 in The Pearl at The Palms. Epps got his break in 1995 when he appeared on HBO's Def Comedy Jam. He has appeared in several hit movies including the cult hits "Next Friday," "Friday After Next" and "All About the Benjamins."



9. If you are a fan of 90s music, you'll want to check out Empire Records on Aug. 12 at Brooklyn Bowl. Hear everything from Nirvana to Britney Spears to TLC to No Doubt.



10. The English rock band Deep Purple is considered to be a pioneer of heavy metal and modern rock music. They perform with Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Alice Cooper and The Edgar Winter Band on Aug. 12 in The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan.





11. The Claudettes are on tour to promote their forthcoming studio album tentatively titled "The Claudettes Left My Home in Shambles!" They stop at the Beauty Bar on Aug. 14.



12. Third Thursday returns Aug. 17 to the 3rd Street Corridor at the Downtown Grand. The event features some of the best artists and food trucks in the valley including Truk-N-Yaki, Stripchezze, The Cookie Bar, Cousins Maine Lobster and Waffle Love. There will also be a live illustration battle, a DJ, street games, craft beer and more.



13. The bluesy rock act known as Jocelyn & Chris Arndt perform Aug. 17 at the Sand Dollar Lounge. Jocelyn is known for her smoky and sultry voice and Chris' guitar technique has been described as dynamic and intricate.







