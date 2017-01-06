13 Things This Week In Las Vegas For Jan. 6-12

Here is a list of 13 things happening around the Las Vegas valley for Jan. 6-12:

1. This month's First Friday theme is "Step Into the Future." Lake Paints will be creating a live spray paint piece on the Mission Linen Building and Joey Micelli & Jazzy, TEEJ and Mackenzie will perform. There will be food/drink vendors, a variety of artists and a drum circle.



2. Former "Saturday Night Live" comedians Jon Lovitz and Dana Carvey will be reunited Jan. 6 inside The Foundry at SLS Las Vegas. The show features musical numbers, impressions and a look back at the duo's renowned sketches. Lovitz and Carvey perform 10 weekends in 2017.



3. The Expendables from Santa Cruz, California, have staked their claim on the surf/rock genre since 1997. They blend reggae, punk rock, and 80s-style dueling guitar solos. The group performs Jan. 6 at Brooklyn Bowl.



4. Zoology starts their dance music series at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Jan. 6 with Billy Kenny, who is known for his combination of UK garage, techno and house music. He'll be joined by the duo Bixel Boys and Justin Jay.



5. The rock band Styx and Don Felder are bringing their unique concert experience to The Venetian from Jan. 6 to 14. Performances will feature music from their most legendary albums, "The Grand Illusion" and "Pieces of Eight," and more.



6. The 3rd annual Nevada Law Enforcement Appreciation Day will take place Jan. 7 at Police Memorial Park. Meet local police officers from Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Henderson, Clark County School District and UNLV. Nevada Highway Patrol troopers will also be in attendance. Activities for kids and local food trucks.



7. SMASH Magazine presents a night of American and Australian ska-punk with Voodoo Glow Skulls, Buck-O-Nine, The Porkers, Guilty by Association and Light Em Up on Jan. 7 at Backstage Bar & Billiards.



8. The Bunkhouse Saloon is welcoming 2017 with a bang on Jan. 7 with performances by We Are Pancakes, Maxwell Fresh & Jay R Beatbox, Silverscape, HaleAmanO, Jesse Pino & The Vital Signs, Jessica Manalo and Lady Reiko.



9. Stand-up comedian, actor, rapper and voice artist Katt Williams performs Jan. 7 at The Park Theater inside the Monte Carlo. Williams rose to fame as Money Mike in "Friday After Next." He also provided the voice of A Pimp Named Slickback in "The Boondocks" and Seamus in "Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore."



10. Burton Cummings, who is best known as the leader singer of The Guess Who, performs Jan. 11 and 12 at The Orleans. His solo songs include "Stand Tall," "I'm Scared," "Break It To Them Gently" and "Fine State of Affairs."



11. Legendary guitarist Joe Walsh opens Jan. 11 in the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. In addition to a successful solo career, Walsh was part of the Eagles and produced on of their most famous albums, "Hotel California."



12. The WFG Continental Cup of Curling is coming to The Orleans from Jan. 11 to 15. Six 4-person teams from North America will compete against 6 teams from around the world. There will be 11 draws over 4 days.



13. Disney On Ice presents "Worlds of Entertainment" at the Thomas & Mack Center from Jan. 12 through 15. The show will feature characters from "Cars," "Toy Story," "Little Mermaid" and "Frozen."

