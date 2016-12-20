13 Shreds of Las Vegas Restaurant News

Here is the latest roundup of restaurant news from around the Las Vegas valley:

1. The Juice Standard has introduced new seasonal beverages and immune-boosting super food upgrades for the winter season. Drinks include healthy twists on hot chocolate with Some Like It Hot and L'Orange Cream Cacao. Upgrades include bee pollen, cayenne and pumpkin seeds.



2. CRUSH at MGM Grand has added new items to its menu. They include cheese steak dumplings with smoked onion puree and cheese fondue ($15); coconut curry chicken skewers with purple cabbage ($14); a 12 oz. New York sirloin with beech mushrooms and baby carrots ($39); shrimp risotto ($29); oxtail ravioli with crispy Brussel sprouts ($29); and lobster pot pie ($18).



3. New menu items at La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway at Wynn Las Vegas includes sea bass with enoki mushrooms ($23); Dragon's Milk Stout flat iron ($25); Kalbi braised short-rib ($21); chili-spiced grilled shrimp ($18); and crispy pork belly served with Swiss chard ($17).



4, Vic Vegas' 7 Sinful Subs celebrated its grand opening on Dec. 17. Customers will find oddball sandwiches with entertaining names and unique flavor profiles such as: the Knuckle Sandwich with grilled salami, pepperoni, ham, lettuce, tomato, mayo, champagne vinaigrette, and melted mozzarella; the Skinny Dip with grilled shaved sirloin, sautéed onions, red roasted peppers, mayo, American and mozzarella cheeses and au jus; the Baller, which uses a family recipe of handmade meatballs, house marinara and melted mozzarella; and the Walk “O” Shame with triple decker cinnamon French toast, fried eggs, sausage, bacon, ham, American and cream cheeses, a hash brown patty, syrup and powdered sugar. The menu also includes: appetizers, such as grandma’s homemade meatloaf fried in a won ton and served with gravy, known as Meat Styx; salads, such as No Sin Salad; and desserts, such as Funnel Styx and the world’s most decadent cannoli.

5. Plantone's Italian Market is now open in the southwest valley near Warm Springs and Durango Drive. It is the first restaurant from UNLV School of Hospitality alumni Glenn Plantone. The authentic Italian deli and market offers pizza, pasta, subs and salads in a family-friendly setting. Signature items include the Angry Sicilian with prosciutto, capicola, soppressata, mortadella, house-made mozzarella, house roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomato, onion, olive oil, red wine vinegar, and oregano and Pizza Bianca with grilled chicken, white sauce, caramelized onions, grated parmesan and extra virgin olive oil. Children's menu and patio seating available.



6. Bailiwick is now open at The Orleans. Bailiwick is a new gastropub-meets-entertainment venue concept featuring an inventive take on bar and brunch food, an expansive beer collection and live entertainment. The new venue features a massive rectangular bar, a cozy lounge, two pool tables, shuffleboard, a 14-seat private dining room, 38 beers on tap, 20 specialty cocktails, big screen televisions, and more.



7. Join Yardbird Southern Table & Bar and Tenaya Creek Brewery for a beer tasting dinner at Yardbird on Dec. 29. Dishes to be paired with beers include Smoked and Braised Lollipop Wings, Fried Green Tomato BLT, Bonanza Brown Ale Braised Short Ribs and Espresso Nutella Cake. RSVP by emailing yblvevents@runchickenrun.com.



8. Virgil's Real Barbecue is now open at The LINQ Promenade. The restaurant seats 300 and features 3 outdoor spaces along with three private dining rooms. The menu features the world-famous BBQ tastes of Tennessee, Kentucky, Texas, the Carolinas and Missouri. Virgil's also offers a generous selection of traditional sides like barbecue beans, like barbecue beans, coleslaw and cheese grits and Southern-style desserts like banana pudding and Key Lime and sweet potato pies. Local talent perform country, bluegrass and classic rock nightly.



9. Emeril's New Orleans Fish House at the MGM Grand is offering a four-course dinner for $55 that features some of the restaurant's new and signature dishes. Selection includes Hamachi lettuce wraps with ponzu and serrano chili; Creole boiled shrimp cocktail; grilled filet of beef with roasted smashed sweet potatoes and rum reduction; pan fried rainbow trout with jumbo lump crab; herb roasted free range chicken breast with bacon-braised Brussels sprouts and country smashed potatoes; and Emeril’s sweet barbecued organic Scottish salmon with andouille pork sausage.



10. B&B Ristorante at The Venetian will host a first for Las Vegas on Jan. 25: A multi-course feast centered around the first pressing of extra virgin olive oil from the Medici-era villa, Tenuta di Capezzana (Italian for the "estate of Capezzana"). Menu highlights include a trio of crostini-chicken liver, Tuscan ribolita, tordelli with Swiss chard and ricotta, dru-aged Bistecca Fiortenia, and Schiacciata alla Fiorentina with olive oil gelato. Cost is $150 per person.



11. Former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar B. Goodman will be joined by a special guest for the next Oscar Dinner Series dinner titled "Scoundrel and Charmer: An Evening with the World's Greatest Cheat and Thief" at Oscar's steakhouse at The Plaza. The gourmet three-course meal is paired with red and white wines as well as the signature Oscar Goodman Martini. Entree selections include a veal chop with rosemary demi-glace; pan seared halibut with sautéed greens and saffron cream; filet mignon with mashed potato and Brussel sprouts; or chicken and artichoke with natural jus and potato puree. Desserts options include cheesecake or chocolate mousse. Cost is $150. Call 702-386-7227 to RSVP.



12. Green Valley Ranch is celebrating its 15th anniversary with food and drink specials throughout the property. A special steak dinner for two at Hank's Fine Steaks & Martinis features a 42 oz. T-bone steak, two sides, a chocolate souffle and a bottle of wine for $200. The Grand Cafe is offering special birthday pastries and a special birthday cocktail is available at the Drop Bar and Sip for $15. Specials available during month of December.



13. 21 Greens will open early next year in the same building as the new movie theater in Downtown Las Vegas. 21 Greens will feature five private suites with indoor golf simulators where guests can dine and choose from 25 famous golf courses to play. The restaurant will offer pork belly corn dogs, Buffalo chicken sliders, classic fish and chips, hamburgers and more.

