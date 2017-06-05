13 Dips of Las Vegas Restaurant News

Here is a roundup of the latest restaurant news from around the Las Vegas valley.

1. Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill's Summer of Beer three-part dinner series begins on June 13 at 6:30 p.m. The first dinner will present four beer pairings provided by Kona Brewing Co. alongside a four-course luau-themed menu. Memu highlights include ahi tuna poke, lau lau salmon, and kahlua pig. Beer will be provided by the Kona Brewing Co. Early bird tickets are $45 inclusive. The next 2 dinners will take place July 11 and Aug. 8. The restaurant is located in Downtown Summerlin.

2. Tropicana Las Vegas will host the Summer Cookout featuring Robert Irvine & Friends from 7 to 10 p.m. June 16. Guests will be able to indulge in summertime favorite dishes, from barbecue to fresh salads, as well as refreshing cocktails offered from restaurants both on and off the Las Vegas Strip - including a sneak peek at the all-new Robert Irvine's Public House at Tropicana Las Vegas set to debut this summer. The cookout is one of the many events for this year's Restaurant Week benefitting Three Square Food Bank. Tickets are $99 general admission and $125 VIP. Active military, veterans, local law enforcement and first responders receive a discount. Call (800) 829-9034 for tickets.

3. The new Boulevard Food Court across from the Monte Carlo hotel-casino features 8 unique dining concepts including El Dorado Express, an offshoot of the award-winning El Dorado Cantina; Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf; AAA Sandwich Co. featuring high-quality sandwiches made with premium ingredients; Cannonball Buffalo Wings & Fingers, which prides itself on fresh never-frozen Buffalo wings and fingers dropped into flavorful sauces; Mighty Fries, which offers "fries your way" in two sizes; CookieMUFU, which allows guests to build either an ice cream cookie sandwich, sweet crepe ice cream burrito, sundae or shake; the anything but ordinary hot dog joint Reb Dog; and VooDoo Pizza from New Orleans.

4. Pancho's Mexican Restaurant has introduced a new dish for brunch. Pancho's Huevos Divorciados (also known as divorced eggs) features two eggs cooked over-medium, separated by a shredded beef enchilada covered with a chunky Poblano sauce and sprinkled with Mexican cotija cheese, garnished with sliced avocado and sour cream and served with Mexican-style rice and black beans, priced at $17.95. Sunday brunch is offered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

5. Grimaldi's Pizzeria has introduced several new summer menu items including Strawberry Spinach Salad, Barbecue Chicken Pizza, Frizzante Frescos, Summertime Sangria, and Berry Lemonade. Grimaldi’s Stoking Social Hour takes place 3:30 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Enjoy $2 off draft beers, $2 off glasses of wine (house wines excluded), and $2 off the Grimaldi’s Bruschetta Trio and Antipasto Platters. For $30, the Stoking Social Hour menu features the popular Coalition pairing complete with choice of Bruschetta Trio or small Antipasto platter and a bottle of wine.

6. Carve at the Eastside Cannery has unveiled a new prime rib-centric menu. The menu is centered around slow-roasted, 28-day wet-aged prime rib. Prime rib dinner selections include the 10 oz. boneless cut, the massive 28 oz. bone-in cut, the spicy 20 oz. Cajun cut (lightly dusted with southern spices and pan-seared) and more. Included with each prime rib cut is a complimentary house or Caesar salad and side of baked potato, mashed potatoes or au gratin potatoes. Additional selections include Carve’s room favorites, such as chicken Marsala, shrimp scampi, or a daily fresh fish selection. Finish the meal with a classic steakhouse dessert like New York cheesecake, decadent chocolate layer cake and more.

7. Northside Cafe & Chinese Cafe at SLS Las Vegas has introduced several new Chinese dishes to its Chinese menu, which features more than 40 items. New dishes include eggplant tofu ($11.95), honey walnut shrimp ($16.95), salt and pepper shrimp ($16.95), basil chicken ($12.95), salt and pepper pork chop ($15.95), basil beef ($15.95) and beef clay pot ($15.95). The Chinese menu is available from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. with dim sum available until 6 a.m. The cafe also offers an American menu.

8. Sake Rok has introduced several new menu items in celebration of its second year. The new items include the Kamikaze Roll, Rok Ramen (chashu pork, noodles, egg, negi, corn and nori), and a myriad of steak options. Sake Rok also has a new vegan menu. Items include Avocado Toast Crispy Rice, Mushroom Tobanyaki (maitake, shiitake, oyster, shimeji and porcini mushrooms, Yuzu-Tamari and coconut milk) and Grilled Cauliflower. In addition, Sake Rok has several new bomb options including the One Night Fling, Bunny Bomb and TBD (shot of Maker’s Mark and Wondermint, which drops into Tokyo Black Porter). To finish it off, new desserts include Sumo Honey Toast, Sata Andagi (Japanese doughnuts) and Japanese Cotton Cheesecake.

9. Emeril's New Orleans Fish House has unveiled a new cocktail menu featuring 16 handcrafted cocktails. Cocktail menu highlights include a Four Roses Bourbon Chai Tea Old-Fashioned with Four Roses bourbon, slow dripped infused chai tea, mixed citrus peels, sultry spices, vanilla bean syrup and grapefruit bitters; Fish House Punch No. 2 with BarSol Mosto Verde pisco, cardamom, mango syrup, freshly squeezed lemon juice and Brut champagne; and the Razz-Matazz with Botanist gin, Marie Brizard raspberry liqueur, Wilks & Wilson Millicent lime mint syrup and fresh lime juice. Cocktails start at $14.

10. Luke's Lobster at Fashion Show Mall has reopened on the heels of a major renovation. Fan favorites include authentic lobster, shrimp and crab rolls and well as the seasonal Wild Blue Salad, which features a full chilled lobster tail and house-pickled wild blueberries served on a bed of crisp arugula, shredded red cabbage and white beans. House are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

11. Carnevino Italian Steakhouse and B&B Ristorante will celebration National Lobster Day on June 15. Carnevino will offer tender handmade agnolini pasta with lobster and tarragon for $31. B&B Ristorante will offer spaghetti with garlic chives, sweet garlic and lobster for $36.

12. Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is celebrating the 30th birthday of the Ice Blended with special Throwback Thursday offers in June. Guests can get $1 regular sized original mocha or vanilla Ice Blended® drinks every Thursday during the month, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Offer excludes casino locations, Boulevard Food Court, UNLV and McCarran International Airport.

13. Bar Sake at the Westgate offers thirst-quenching sake cocktails and robata-style cooking. Cocktails include the Jaded Midori with Midori Melon Liqueur, Tyku Cucumber Sake and lemon juice, and the Ginger Kamikaze with Tykusoju, Tyku Cucumber Sake, Domaine de Canton, lime and simple syrup. Menu items include Suzuki, a fresh Chilean Seabass; Nasu, a Japanese Eggplant served with Sweet Miso; Asupara Maki, a Bacon-wrapped Asparagus; Ise Ebi, half a Lobster Tail with Yuzu Butter; a mouth-watering Gyu New York Filet, served tare or with salt & pepper; and a collection of sushi, including the Spicy Tuna Roll, Farmers Market Roll and the signature Bar Sake Roll.

If you would like to submit an item for publication, send an email with photos to joyce.lupiani@ktnv.com.