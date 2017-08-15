13 Chews of Las Vegas Restaurant News

Here is the latest roundup of restaurant news from around the Las Vegas valley. If you would like to submit an item, send an email to joyce.lupiani@ktnv.com.

1. BRAVO! Cucina Italiano is celebrating 25 years with special menu items between Aug. 8 and Sept. 5. Items include grilled portobello mushrooms for $9.99; a pasta sampler trio (lasagna bolognese, cheese ravioli, and chicken or shrimp Diavolo) for $16.99; BRAVO's mixed grille (2 beef medallions and herb-marinated chicken breast) for $23.99; and cookies & cream confetti cake for dessert for $3.99.



2. Double Helix Wine & Whiskey Lounge is taking weekend brunches to new heights with bottomless libations. For $20, guests can enjoy a bottomless combination of their choice, including Bloody Mary cocktails, sangria, rose wine and Stella draught from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. They will also receive complimentary Arancini, Double Helix's famous risotto fritters made with mascarpone, roasted mushrooms and truffle aioli. Menu highlights include eggs benedict; Mama's Chicken & Waffles; chilaquiles; and a farmers skillet. Double Helix also introduces a new signature Bloody Mary for $18, which features a winning and hearty combination of Tito's Vodka, crispy bacon, pickle, olive popper, salami, lemon, lime and a waffle square.



3. Chef Rick Moonen has introduced a new brunch item at rm seafood. The Salmon dish from rm seafood’s new brunch menu plays on your classic bagel and lox -- eggs from a local farm are softly poached for five minutes, shocked in ice to cool quickly to 40 degrees, carefully peeled and breaded with herbs, dehydrated caper berries, and breadcrumbs. Salmon is cured for seven days with vodka, gin, dill, brown sugar, salt and lemon. The egg and lox are placed upon potato latkes with a splash of dill crème Fraiche. The result is a beautifully runny yolk and crunchy texture that goes perfectly with the cured salmon and latke.



4. Lobster ME in The Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian have introduced new menu items include The Nantucket Roll with signature Maine lobster and Maryland crab ($19); Maryland Blue Crab Roll ($16); lobster, chili shrimp or battered fish tacos; Lobster MEx (cobb tostada with chopped romaine, hard-boiled eggs, corn, black beans and avocado, topped with cheddar and jack cheese, pico de gallo, lobster salad and chipotle citrus dressing ($16); and a ceviche tostada with fish and shrimp.



5. Pancho's Mexican Restaurant in Downtown Las Vegas is taking a trip back to the 80s on Aug. 18. They will feature throwback pricing on drinks, including Zima. Guests who dress up in 80s attire will be eligible to win featured prizes including gift certificates, merchandise and more. Siana King will perform several songs from the 80s.



6. The Lucky Dragon is celebrating National Hot and Spicy Food Day on Aug. 19 by offering 25 percent off certain dishes at Pearl Ocean from Aug. 18 through 20. Dishes include sweet vinegar pork ribs, spicy wok-fried chicken with chilies, sliced lamb with cumin, Kung Pow scallop with shrimp, Szechuan peppercorn frog, Szechuan poached sliced fish filet; and spicy fried spicy. The property also offers $2 boba, select beers and baos every day throughout the property.

7. Hot Dog on a Stick is giving away free lemonade on Aug. 20, which is National Lemonade Day. The All-American, beach-born brand is giving away FREE souvenir cups filled with its fresh, hand-stomped lemonade to the first 50 customers at each participating store. Also, all customers will enjoy a FREE Original Turkey Hot Dog on a Stick item with a lemonade purchase throughout the day.



8. The Culinary Road Trip dinner series at Freedom Beat inside the Downtown Grand will feature the city of Philadelphia on Aug. 23. The intimate diner is limited to 25 people. The dinner will feature a Dutch Platter with house-made pierogi, Braunschweiger and house smoked kielbasa; a classic stromboli or choice between Geno's or Pat's Philly Cheese Steak; and moon pies for dessert. Cost is $35 per person. Tickets are first come, first served.



9. The popular Downtown Las Vegas restaurant VegeNation is expanding to Henderson. The restaurant offers affordable, plant-based eats and global street food. Example menu items include The Badass Vegas Burrito; Mamma Knows Best Bowl (acai bowl); Super Food Porridge (warm quinoa with goji berries); hoki poki; My Little Dumpling (steamed shitake & spinach dumplings); the sweet & spicy salad; Mushroom Madness Pizza; the Daniel Negreanu (meatball grinder); Out of Africa (yam stew with okra and collard greens); a curry vegetable bowl; and stuffed sweet potatoes. The new location will open this fall.



10. Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken has opened its second Las Vegas location in the Grand Bazaar Shops at Bally's. For the first time ever, Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken has introduced boozy milkshakes and craft cocktails – exclusively available at this location. The shakes come with whimsical titles and equally decadent combinations, like the Hazelberry (Chambord, Nutella) or The Dude (Kalua, Hanson Organic Vodka, Whipped Cream). Cocktails will be available from “The Fountain”- in flavors like Las Vegas Lemonade and Hibiscus Margarita – or some “Old School” like the Desert Mule or the Brown Sugar Bourbon. Also, guests can enjoy an over-the-top Bloody Mary, called the Royal Mary complete with blue cheese stuffed olives, hot pickled peppers and a whole wing!



11. BRIO Tuscan Grill is already serving fall season favorites including chicken and mozzarella stuffed ravioli ($15.95); grilled balsamic glazed pork chops with sweet potatoes and Brussels sprouts ($21.95); steak stuffed with prosciutto and provolone and served with broccolini ($27.95); and Snickerdoodle peach cobbler ($7.25). The restaurant is also offering a couple of two-course early dinner combos from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 8 through Oct. 20 for $12.95 and $14.95.



12. Head to Pub 365 at Tuscany Suites on Aug. 22 for the Sierra Nevada beer Camp Around the World Dinner. For $65 guests may enjoy a four-course chef’s tasting menu paired with beers from Sierra Nevada Brewing Company’s limited release Beer Camp Around the World series. Guests will be greeted with a Dry-hopped Berliner-style Weisse. The first course features butter-poached lobster with avocado, passionfruit dressing and vanilla accompanied by White IPA with Yuzu. For the second course guests may enjoy steamed mussels served with Hoppy Belgian-Style Golden. The third course features pistachio-crusted Colorado rack of lamb, aigre doux couscous, dried fruit and nuts served with Dunkle Weisse. For dessert, guests will be treated with pecan pie and Fior di Latte Gelato paired with Dry-hopped Barleywine.



13. Biscayne Steak, Sea & Wine at the Tropicana hotel-casino has been transformed into a more traditional steakhouse inspired by Napa Valley named the Oakville Steakhouse. Breakfast menu items include biscuits and gravy and the early bird sandwich made with roast turkey, egg and garlic spinach. Lunch menu items include lobster bisque, lamb eggplant tacos, a black bean burger, lobster rolls, and surf and turf skewers. Dinner items include duck & chorizo hash, pan-seared scallops, caramelized onion soup, a 16 oz. bone-in rib eye, a 16 oz. New York Strip steak, an elk ribeye, Dover sole and root beer brined chicken.