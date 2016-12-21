Las Vegas churches to visit this Christmas

Christmas falls on a Sunday this year, and many may be looking to attend church services if they don't already have a "church home." Check out these local churches who will be having Christmas services on or before Dec. 25.

Special program and presentation for kids and a dynamic Christmas Eve worship services for adults and teens. Dec. 24 services at 2:00, 3:30, and 5:00 p.m. 6425 West Pebble Road.

Canyon Ridge Christian Church

3 days of services. Dec. 22, 7 p.m. Dec. 23 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Dec. 24, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. 6200 West Lone Mountain Road. 702-658-2722

Mountaintop Faith Ministries

Mountaintop invites the public to attend church services on Dec. 25 at 10 a.m. 2845 South Lindell Road. 702-367-1636.

The Crossing Church

The Crossing will hold several Christmas services. They will begin on Friday, Dec. 23 will services at 5:00 p.m. and 7 p.m. They will also have services on Dec. 24 at 1 p.m., 3:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. 7950 West Windmill Road. 702-947-2080.

Calvary Chapel Las Vegas

Join Calvary Chapel at one of its 3 days of services. The first service will be on Dec. 23 at 6:00 p.m. They will also have a Christmas Day service at 10:00 a.m. 7175 West Oquendo Road.

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church

Celebrate with one of largest Catholic communities in Las Vegas.They have 11 services including Dec. 24 at 4 p.m. and Dec. 25 at 10 a.m.

Central Church

Celebrate Christmas with one of the largest church communities in Las Vegas. Central Church has several locations throughout the valley. The Henderson campus will hold services on Dec. 24 at 4:00 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Central's main campus is located at 1001 New Beginnings Drive.

Christ The King Christian Fellowship

Join CTK for a morning of praise and worship. The church will hold a Christmas Day celebration at 9:30 a.m. 4085 North Rancho Drive, Suite 10.

International Church of Las Vegas

ICLV has numerous locations around the valley. Dec. 24 at 3:00 p.m. and 5 p.m. 8100 Westcliff Drive. 702-242-2273

Life Changers Worship Center

Join Life Changers for a special Christmas Service at 11:30 a.m. 2550 Duneville Street. 702-338-9534.

To add to this listing, send a press release to webmaster@ktnv.com