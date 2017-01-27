13 Action News employees donate thousands of books to local nonprofit

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - 13 Action News is doing its part to help out local kids in the community.

During the month of October, Scripps employees donated money from their own paychecks in a company-wide book drive led by the Scripps Howard Foundation.

Each Scripps station was instructed to choose a nonprofit to be awarded the books which were bought thanks to employee contributions.

13 Action News employees collected enough money to purchase nearly 1,300 books from Scholastic which will go to kids at Spread The Word Nevada.

Spread The Word Nevada specializes in advancing childhood literacy. Every year they collect thousands of books that will be given to children who live in low-income environments. They put books into the hands of children who may not get them.

Scripps is the parent company of KTNV 13 Action News and is committed to advancing childhood literacy and giving back to the community.