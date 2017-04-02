100 elementary students get free bikes at PK Bike Day

The Patrick Kelley Youth Foundation gave brand new bicycles, helmets, and locks to 100 students in need on March 26 as part of PK Bike Day.



Students from Dean Peterson and C.T. Sewell Elementary Schools gathered for lunch, outdoor activities, and games at Piero's Italian Cuisine during the event. They were specially selected for meeting guidelines in academics, school attendance, and good citizenship.



PKYF honors the legacy of the late Patrick Kelley, a local businessman and philanthropist. The Foundation’s mission is to provide support and encourage underprivileged children to pursue education, gain self-confidence through sports, and achieve their goals to build character and become responsible and successful adults.

Since the inaugural PK Bike Day in 2004, the foundation has provided more than 2,200 bicycles to ASAS students.