XCYCLE Las Vegas is hosting its first ever NSPCA charity ride to benefit the Nevada Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals organization beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Dozens of riders will participate in a 45-minute RYTHMX class that is set and choreographed to high-energy music in a state-of-the-art cycle studio, located in Boca Park.

The XCYCLE class is open to the entire Las Vegas community and participants are asked to bring a cash donation of $25 or donate items with $25 value or higher for the NSPCA.

XCYCLE Las Vegas will also host a number of dogs during the event that will be available for adoption from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The NSPCA is an organization that works to place rescued animals in loving homes. Red Rock Periodontics & Implantology is sponsoring the charity ride for the local non-profit.