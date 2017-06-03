Xcycle hosts ride to benefit PRIDE Las Vegas

XCYCLE has partnered with Las Vegas PRIDE to celebrate diversity and the LGTBQ community.

Riders are encouraged to wear their favorite rainbow clothes and bike to the beat with all profits donated to the local PRIDE organization.

Riders may participate in the ride by donating $35, and will be entered into a raffle with the chance to win a ‘Britney Spears Swag Bag’ containing a signed Britney Spears CD, two tickets to Spears’ ‘Piece of Me’ show, and other merchandise.

After the class is complete, riders will enjoy complimentary appetizers and drinks provided by Whole Foods Market.

