KTNV
13 First Alert Weather
Traffic
All Sections
13 First Alert Weather
+
Today's Forecast
Interactive Radar
Current Conditions
7 Day Forecast
Ski Forecast
More Weather Video
School Day Forecast
Travel Forecast
Southern CA and Southwest
Alerts
13 Weather Kids
100 Degrees of Summer
Weather Photo Gallery
Traffic
+
Traffic map and stories
KTNV News
+
Contact 13
National
You Ask. We Investigate.
Dirty Dining
Caught on Camera
Crime
Stadium
Consumer
Squatter Spotters
Sports
Send Us News Tips
Marijuana
Financial Fitness Zone
Interviews
Hockey in Las Vegas
PositivelyLV
+
13 Things
Entertainment and Dining
For Our Teens
Business
Downtown
Hometown Heroes
Nonprofits
Education
Homes
Health
Job Fairs in Las Vegas
Community Calendar
Links We Mentioned
+
View links mentioned on news
Now Trending
+
Now Trending video and stories
Contests
+
View all contests
Morning Blend
+
Morning Blend Hosts
Salute to Nevada Veterans
Give Back
Recipes
Contact
Videos
+
Livestream
Newsy
Chopper 13 Live Stream
KTNV on YouTube
The List
Right This Minute
Photo Galleries
+
Weather Photos
Lost Pets
Mug Shots Making Headlines
See all photo galleries
Marketplace
+
Shop Smart Circulars
American Medicine Today
Senior Care
About Us
+
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Staff
Jobs
Digital Advertising
Closed Captioning
Support
Current
36°
Clear
3-Day Forecast
HI: 50°
LO: 34°
HI: 49°
LO: 36°
HI: 53°
LO: 36°
All Weather Alerts
Traffic
current alerts
4
Traffic
Sign In
+
Newsletters
Sign Out
+
Manage Email Preferences
2
Weather Alerts
Wind Advisory issued January 25 at 9:16PM PST expiring January 28 at 12:00PM PST in effect for: Clark, Nye
Wind Advisory issued January 25 at 9:16PM PST expiring January 27 at 6:00PM PST in effect for: Clark
2
Weather Alerts
Women's self-defense seminar
12:31 PM, Jan 25, 2017
Share Article
Krav Maga hosts self-defense class.
Show Caption
Hide Caption
Previous
Next
Krav Maga is a self-defense program, used by several military and law enforcement agencies.
Battle Born Krav Maga on South Eastern Avenue is holding a women's self-defense seminar on Jan. 28.
Owner Kim Monaco joined us in the studio with some tips and more information.
Share Article
A
Share
A
A
A
Share Article
Read Full Story
Also on Now Trending
High court won't hear 'Sister Wives' appeal
70-year-old student joins fraternity
Scientist names moth species after Donald Trump
Thieves take 190K bees from Montana beekeeper
Madame Tussauds reveals wax Donald Trump
Boy burned trying to copy viral stunt
Also on KTNV.com
Watch: Chopper 13 Live Stream
13 Canapes of Las Vegas Restaurant News
Where to watch the Big Game in Las Vegas
2017 Chinese New Year events in Las Vegas
Where to drink Bloody Marys in Las Vegas
List of Las Vegas job fairs
Upcoming local fundraisers