WGU Nevada offers IT scholarships

Innovation in information technology is key to our nation’s continued success. As such, Western Governors University ( WGU ) is committed to helping more IT professionals earn the degrees and credentials they need to be leaders in this field by making education affordable. Cue the Future of IT Scholarship, WGU ’s new IT-specific scholarship for those looking to jumpstart their career.

The scholarships, worth up to $2,000 each, will be awarded to up to 100 students enrolling in WGU ’s College of Information Technology to help cover the costs of WGU ’s affordable tuition of about $6,000 per year. Through WGU ’s competency-based approach, students can take control of their education and gain the skills, knowledge, and certifications their industry demands at the time and place of their choosing.

The Future of IT Scholarship is a competitive program, but it’s also just one of many WGU scholarships available to help eligible recipients bump their careers up a notch with a bachelor’s or master’s degree. Students may apply for this scholarship up to 60 days before and 60 days after their enrollment begins. The application deadline is January 31, 2017. Chosen recipients will receive the scholarship at the rate of $500 per six-month term, renewable for up to four terms.