The Animal Foundation waives several adoption fees this weekend

For one weekend only, The Animal Foundation is waiving adoption fees on all dogs six months and older currently looking for their forever homes. Those interested in bringing home a new furry friend are encouraged to stop by The Animal Foundation’s Lied Animal Shelter this weekend, June 9 – 11, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. to meet the playful pups.

“We typically see a rise in the number of intakes during the summer months, and this year is no different as we are currently at capacity,” said Jeff Stilson, Director of Operations at The Animal Foundation. “Our goal is to find a loving home for every one of our guests, and we hope to do just that by waiving adoption fees for all dogs six months and older this weekend.”

As the largest volume single-site animal shelter and pet adoption center in the nation, The Animal Foundation provides refuge for homeless animals throughout the Las Vegas valley. This weekend’s promotion is just one of the many life-saving and life-changing efforts implemented as part of Mission: Possible 2020, the initiative to save all healthy and treatable animals in their care by 2020.

The Animal Foundation is open for adoptions from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. daily. For more information and to find a new companion, please visit animalfoundation.com or call 702-955-5973