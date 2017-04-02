Nomad Krav Maga hosts women's self defense seminar

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and Nomad Krav Maga is raising awareness on women's self defense.

Women, teens and young girls in the Las Vegas area have the opportunity to participate in a hands-on training through Krav Maga Worldwide to learn practical self-defense skills to fight off attackers and prevention skills that can help assess environmental risks and identify threats before they take place.

This realistic training could save a life.

The seminar takes place April 8 starting at 2:30 p.m. It is $40 to attend and proceeds benefit Safe Nest.