National Dog Training Month

Clear
HI: 50°
LO: 40°
HI: 55°
LO: 36°
HI: 58°
Find out cool ways to train your pup.
Authorities say actress Mischa Barton was taken to the hospital after law enforcement was called to a southern California apartment.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is dropping lawsuits that sought to buy out Native Hawaiians who own small pieces of land within his sprawling…
A 7-month-old boy from Ohio is the new face of Gerber baby products.
A man who police dubbed the "panty bandit" after a string of thefts of women's lingerie has been sentenced to serve more than…
The latest on the Supreme Court's decision against hearing an appeal from the family on TV's "Sister Wives" challenging…
70-year-old Gary Fryer, a full-time student at Arkansas Tech University, wanted to join a fraternity.