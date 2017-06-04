Lyft teams with American Cancer Society to give people free rides to cancer treatments

Lyft is teaming up with the American Cancer Society to provide free rides for people who need a way to get to cancer treatment appoints.

The program is known as Road to Recovery and provides transportation to and from doctor's appointments for people fighting cancer.

New users that enter code 'ACSVEGAS' in the Lyft app will receive up to $20 in free ride credit and Lyft will make a $10 donation to the American Cancer Society for each code used.