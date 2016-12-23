Last minute gift ideas

12:36 PM, Dec 23, 2016

Check out these last-minute gifts you can pick up.

KTNV
In December, if you purchase a Town Square Cares gift card 10% of the proceeds will go back to Nevada Ballet Theatre.
 
Jaimesen Mapes with Town Square stopped by to tell us more.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Now Trending