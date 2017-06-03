Help of Southern Nevada hosts 23rd Annual Golfers' Round Up

HELP of Southern Nevada will host their 23rd annual Golfers’ Roundup event on Tuesday, June 13 at Cascata Golf Course in Boulder City, Nevada. All proceeds from the Golfers’ Roundup will benefit the nonprofit’s various programs including the new Shannon West Homeless Youth Center, which will open summer 2017.

Registration for the event will begin at 7:30 a.m. followed by a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Following the tournament, participants can enjoy a barbecue lunch and awards ceremony, including a raffle and silent auction. All players will also receive a complimentary tournament gift bag.

Those who cannot join the tournament as a player but still wish to participate can purchase a pin flag for $250. Pin flags will include an image of the buyer’s choice and will be placed on one of the course’s 18 holes. Those looking to purchase a pin flag can do so by contacting events@helpsonv.org

Individuals interested in purchasing a single ticket ($375) or foursome package ($1,500), or learning more about sponsorship opportunities should contact HELP of Southern Nevada at events@helpsonv.org.