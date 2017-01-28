Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada hosts cookie kick off

More than 800 local Girl Scouts and their families jumpstarted the 2017 cookie season at Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada’s Cookie Kickoff on Jan. 28 at GSSNV Council, 2941 E. Harris Ave.

Through the sale of signature cookies, Girl Scouts of all ages learn important life and business skills, such as goal setting, financial literacy and business ethics, all while having fun.

This year Girl Scouts celebrate the 100-year anniversary of the first known sale of cookies by Girl Scouts.

The sale of cookies as a way to finance troop activities began in 1917, five years after Juliette Gordon Low started Girl Scouts in the United States.

While Girl Scouts sell candy, nuts and magazines during their fall product sale, cookie sales are their largest campaign of the year. All proceeds raised during cookie season stay in Southern Nevada and helps Girl Scouts attend activities such as Camp Foxtail, fund trips and complete service projects.

The ultimate goal of cookie season is to help fund troop activities and to teach Girl Scouts about the importance of financial literacy.