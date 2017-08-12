Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada to Host Eclipse Event for Girl Scouts

On Saturday, Over 100 local Girl Scouts are expected to attend a two-hour Eclipse Event designed to educate GirlScouts and their families on the rarity of a Total Eclipse and the path of totality.

Stations will be arranged for Girl Scouts to learn about the phases of the moon, how to use ultraviolet light detectors, and how to measure our solar system. NASA approved eclipse glasses will be provided and Eclipse Kits will be available for purchase to use on the day of the Total Eclipse on August 21st.



The Eclipse Event comes two weeks after Girl Scouts of the USA announced the release of 23 new STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) and outdoor badges, areas girls are not typically encouraged to explore outside of Girl Scouting.



