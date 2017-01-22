Faith Conservatory presents "Peter and the Starcatcher"

Faith Conservatory of the Fine Arts will present the Tony Award-winning play, “Peter and the Starcatcher,” over two weekends January 20 to January 29.

Based on the best-selling 2006 novel by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson, and adapted for the stage by Rick Elice with music by Wayne Barker, “Peter and the Starcatcher” explores how a young orphan ultimately became Peter Pan.

The school invites audiences of all ages to see the show, which was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Play in 2012.

An original show on its own, Faith Conservatory is adding its own unique spin to the play. Directed by Erik Ball, with choreography by Christine Harper, the school’s interpretation of “Peter and the Starcatcher” is the prequel of Peter Pan as told by a backstage tech crew at the end of a production of “Peter Pan.”

While the crew is getting ready to close up for the evening, they start pondering about being a boy and tell the story about what could have happened for Peter to become Peter Pan.

Tickets for “Peter and the Starcatcher” range in price from $6 - $20. Tickets to the following performances are on sale now and may be purchased via FaithConservatory.com

Friday, Jan. 20 – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 21 – 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 22 – 4:00 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 27 – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 28 – 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 29 – 4:00 p.m.