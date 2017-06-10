Engineering for Kids Learning Center host STEM related summer camp for Las Vegas kids

Summer camp enrollment is now available at Engineering For Kids, an innovative learning facility that specializes in science, technology, engineering and mathematics education.

With two convenient summer camp locations, Engineering For Kids Summer Camp allows students to design, create, test and improve solutions to real world challenges with hands-on experiments in a fun environment, from robotics and video game design to physics and 3D printing.

Summer Camp classes begin Monday, June 12 and will run through Friday, August 11. Classes are from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday and typically last one week with two 3-hour sessions in the morning and afternoon. All classes teach students how to develop problem solving skills, practice teamwork, discover how things work, utilize math and science, and engage in real world engineering problems.

Camps are available for kids ages four to 14 and are separated into three age groups: Junior (four through seven), Apprentice (seven through 10), and Apprentice and Master (eight through 14).

Each camp is staffed with a low student-to-teacher ratio to ensure optimal attention for each student. Scholarships are available through online application, but are not guaranteed.

Availability for summer camp classes are on a first-come, first-serve basis. For a full list of classes, specific times, locations, and prices visit www.engineeringforkids.com/location/lvwest.