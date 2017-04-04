Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 51°
Divas Las Vegas' Larry Edwards joins 13 Action News midday to recap the latest Dancing with the Stars performances.
Divas Las Vegas' Larry Edwards joins 13 Action News midday to recap the latest Dancing with the Stars performances.
The episode saw Nancy Kerrigan shine and Charo & Keo Motsepe go home.
Floyd Mayweather's son Zion had a Sweet 16 birthday party worthy of a Las Vegas nightclub.
A judge has granted singer Mel B a temporary restraining order and sole custody of her youngest daughter after she claimed her estranged…
Madame Tussauds added President Donald Trump's handprint to its collection in Las Vegas.
A carjacking at a Massachusetts gas station did not go quite as smoothly as the thief hoped.
April the giraffe isn't the only expectant mom ready to deliver on camera.
The world's strongest coffee is now available in the United States, but it's not for the faint of heart.