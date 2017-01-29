Blind Center of Nevada gets new building, expands programs

9:08 AM, Jan 29, 2017

Blind Center of Nevada

Blind Center of Nevada has been awarded a $3 million grant from the Engelstad Family Foundation to help construct a new state-of-the-art facility as part of its Visions of Greatness capital campaign.
 
The 36,000-square-foot facility will allow the Blind Center of Nevada to offer additional employment opportunities as well as expanded essential services, including mobility training, braille classes and a full suite of recreational and fitness options. Established in 1955, Blind Center of Nevada is the state’s only full-service center for the blind and visually impaired, serving as a vehicle for members to achieve self-sufficiency in a caring and collaborative atmosphere.
 
The new facility will allow the Blind Center of Nevada to enhance its refurbishing and recycling business and create spaces to house new programs, including a culinary arts program for people who have lost their sight.
 
Groundbreaking for the new facility – located at the existing campus at 1001 N. Bruce St.  – is scheduled for the spring. It is projected to open in November.
 
To get involved in the Visions of Greatness capital campaign or to schedule a tour, call Todd Imholte at 702-755-0444 or visit www.blindcenter.org.

