AFAN's Black & White Party happening Saturday

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 76°
AFAN's annual Black & White Party is happening this weekend at the Hard Rock. Antioco Carrillo and Norma Llyaman appeared on Action News at Midday to talk about the fundraiser.
AFAN's annual Black & White Party is happening this weekend at the hard Rock. Antioco Carrillo and Norma Llyaman appeared on Action News at Midday to talk about the fundraiser.
The party features live entertainment, appetizers, cocktails, prizes and more.
Guests are encouraged to wear as much black and white as possible or as little as they can get away with.
Click here for tickets.