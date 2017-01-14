9th annual Scale the Strat raising money for American Lung Association

An estimated 800 athletes of all abilities will run or walk up all 1,455 steps to the 108th floor of the iconic Strat osphere Tower in Las Vegas on February 26.

They will have a goal of raising money for the American Lung Association in Nevada’s mission of preventing lung disease and promoting lung health.

Registration for 2017 is now open at www.ScaleTheStrat.com. Individuals and teams are encouraged to register early to secure their opportunity to participate. Online registration is $60 per person. In addition to the registration fee, each climber is required to fundraise a minimum of $150 for the American Lung Association in Nevada.

“Every step up this one-of-a-kind Las Vegas landmark moves us forward in our fight for healthy lungs and clean air,” said Kristina Crawford, executive director of the American Lung Association in Nevada. “This extreme stair climb raises critical funds to support research, local patient education and advocacy efforts.”

Now celebrating its ninth year, Scale the Strat is one of more than 50 Fight for Air Climbs held annually in prominent skyscrapers and other buildings across the United States. To date, the se signature stair climbs have raised more than $43 million to support the American Lung Association.

“Not only do we open up the stairwells of our iconic Tower for this popular community fundraiser, but year after year the Strat ospheric Scale rs are one of the largest teams to climb,” said Strat osphere Casino, Hotel & Tower general manager Paul Hobson. “ The re is no other fundraiser like this in Las Vegas, and we are committed to providing an exceptional experience for all the participants, sponsors and fans.”

Online registration will close on Thursday, February 23, 2017. Climbers may register in person from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. the day of the event, at $75 per climber plus the fundraising minimum.

Start times will be emailed to all registered climbers on Friday, February 24, 2017. Climbers are not permitted to carry anything up the stairwells. Climbers must be at least 18 years old by event date. Those wishing to spend the weekend at Strat osphere can use the code C-ALA17 for special room rates.