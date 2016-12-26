George Michael passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, according to the BBC

Reports from police indicate there were no suspicious circumstances. Michael's publicist released the following statement after the singer's death:

It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period. The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.

The 53-year-old started his career with Wham! before moving on to solo work in 1986. Wham! was best known for their worldwide hit single "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go," while Michael made a name for himself with tracks like "Faith," "I Want Your Sex," and "Careless Whisper."