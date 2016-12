A woman in New Jersey was caught on camera stealing a wallet that belonged to a young teenage girl.



The 15-year-old girl was shopping in a Walmart store in Riverdale, New Jersey, when she accidentally dropped her wallet.



A woman saw what happened and instead of picking it up and returning it to the girl, she kicked the wallet further down the aisle and then picket it up.



The teenager says she had $125 in the wallet and was shopping for a Christmas present for her grandmother. She had received the money for birthday last week.



