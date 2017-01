It was supposed to be a walk between grandmother, grandson and dog. But it turned into a bobcat attack.

Karen Morse and her 13-year-old grandson Robert were getting ready to walk to the dog in North Port, Florida, when they were attacked by a bobcat.

The bobcat grabbed the dog by the neck and started scratching the teen in the leg before they were able to escape.

Wildlife officers arrived and tried to capture the bobcat but were also attacked.

The bobcat had rabies so everyone involved had to get shots.

