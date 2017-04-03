WATCH: Massachusetts woman tries to stop carjacker

Fair
A Massachusetts woman fought back during a recent carjacking at a gas station. The entire incident was caught on camera.
A carjacking at a Massachusetts gas station did not go quite as smoothly as the thief hoped.
The incident was caught on camera.
In the video, you can see the woman spraying gas at the thief. Next, you see her hanging onto the car and he drives away.
The thief was able to escape but ditched the car soon after. Police are still looking for the carjacker.
