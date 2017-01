Volunteers from the Utah County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue attempted to rescue a dog that was stuck on a cliff last week.

The volunteers scaled the mountain in Provo to rescue to dog, Mary.

They were able to get close to her and feed her treats.

However, the dog was skittish so they could not quite get to her so the crew was forced to leave.

But Mary the dog was able to make it home on her own.

