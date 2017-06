Video of a couple being held at gunpoint by police in San Mateo, California, has gone viral.



The couple says it started when they honked their car's horn at another driver during a trip to the grocery store.



An hour later, police pulled them over.



The video shows David Solano being ordered to the ground by police officers. The video also shows an officer pointing a gun at Jennifer Thomas.



She posted the video to Facebook and it has now been viewed thousands of times.



San Mateo's police department says they were told by the other driver that Solano pulled out a gun and was making threats.



