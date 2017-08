A man who pushed a woman in front of a bus in London has been arrested after police released the video and asked for help in identifying the man.



The incident happened earlier this year. A woman was walking on a pedestrian path around 8 a.m. when she was pushed in front of a bus.



Luckily, the double-decker bus was able to swerve just in time. The driver immediately stopped and passengers rushed to the woman's aid.



The man kept going. However, he jogged by the scene 15 minutes later. The victim tried to talk to him but he ignored her.



London police released the video earlier this week and requested the public's help in identifying the man. It didn't take long to track him down after that and he was taken into custody.