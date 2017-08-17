VIDEO: Amazing rescue on Alaska river

An amazing water rescue was caught on camera in Alaska. A man was thrown out of a kayak and bystanders jumped in to help him.



It was the man's first whitewater kayaking trip. He can be seen in the video fighting the strong current and trying to pull himself to safety.



Luckily, there were other people on the river who jumped in to help. One of those bystanders said he knew that there was no way that he could let the kayaker die.



The rescuers also had to perform CPR on the man after they pulled him out of the river.