Tiger Woods has a new nickname, "Mac Daddy Santa!"

Take a look at this photo he posted to Twitter on Thursday.

Xmas tradition that my kids love. Mac Daddy Santa is back! -TW pic.twitter.com/pCWZNNKPRG — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) December 22, 2016

He says this is a Christmas tradition that his kids love. Despite what his kids think, Woods was quickly trolled online.

One person wrote, "Who is taking the picture? Why didn't they stop this?"