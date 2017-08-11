Taco Bell burrito features cayenne pop rocks

What will Taco Bell think of next? Something that pops. No, really.



According to FoodBeast, Taco Bell is testing out a new Firecracker Burrito in Orange County, California, at locations in Santa Ana, Tustin and Anaheim.



The burrito is filled with rice, nacho cheese, sour cream, beef and red tortilla strips wrapped in a red tortilla, FoodBeast reported. Those interested can add cayenne popping crystals to the mix for an additional 20 cents.

FoodBeast reported that the four restaurants are testing the burrito through Aug. 16.