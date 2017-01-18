SURVEY: 92 percent of Americans like popcorn

Jan. 19 is National Popcorn Day!

NationalToday.com surveyed 1,000 Americans and found that 92 percent enjoy the buttery snack.

The most popular flavor is the classic butter and salt (73 percent) followed by cheese (37 percent), caramel (32 percent), garlic salt (15 percent), and chocolate (14 percent).

Naturally, most people said that the best occasion to eat popcorn is at the movies (63 percent), though many enjoy eating it as a late night snack (30 percent) or as a light snack at the office (13 percent).