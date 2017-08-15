SpaceX launches ISS-CREAM to space station

KTNV Staff
6:17 PM, Aug 14, 2017

The Cosmic Ray Energetics and Mass Experiment is on its way to the International Space Station after today's successful SpaceX launch.

The Cosmic Ray Energetics and Mass Experiment is on its way to the International Space Station after Monday's successful SpaceX launch in Florida.

Abreviated, it's ISS-CREAM.

The capsule going to the station is also loaded up with real chocolate, vanilla, and birthday cake-flavored ice cream for the astronauts.

