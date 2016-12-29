Scarlett Johansson top-grossing actor of 2016

Scarlett Johansson is box office gold, at least according to Forbes magazine.



Forbes has named her the top-grossing actor of 2016 with her movies bringing in $1.2 billion at theaters worldwide. "Captain America: Civil War" -- where she played Black Widow -- was the bulk of that, grossing more than $1.15 billion.



The 32-year-old narrowly beat out costars Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. -- Captain America and Iron Man, respectively -- for the top spot.



Johansson got an added bonus for her role in the movie "Hail, Caesar!"



According to Forbes, the only actor in the top 10 who wasn't in a comic book movie was Felicity Jones, who is in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," which has grossed more than $600 million in less than two weeks.