Scarlett Johansson top-grossing actor of 2016

Katherine Jarvis
7:52 PM, Dec 28, 2016

According to Forbes, she beat out costars Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr.

Scarlett Johansson is box office gold, at least according to Forbes magazine.

Forbes has named her the top-grossing actor of 2016 with her movies bringing in $1.2 billion at theaters worldwide. "Captain America: Civil War" -- where she played Black Widow -- was the bulk of that, grossing more than $1.15 billion.

The 32-year-old narrowly beat out costars Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. -- Captain America and Iron Man, respectively -- for the top spot.

Johansson got an added bonus for her role in the movie "Hail, Caesar!"

According to Forbes, the only actor in the top 10 who wasn't in a comic book movie was Felicity Jones, who is in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," which has grossed more than $600 million in less than two weeks.

