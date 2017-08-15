Report says marijuana may not help PTSD, chronic pain

A new report by the Veterans Administration says there is little proof that marijuana will help people with PTSD or chronic pain.

Up to 80 percent of people who seek to use marijuana in the United States claim that it is for pain management.

But, researchers looked at 27 previously published studies and found that there is little evidence to prove that marijuana helps with pain.

A separate study on PTSD also found little data to support the argument that marijuana helps with its symptoms.

