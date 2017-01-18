Reno man creates app to monitor health

A Reno man has developed an app to keep track of your health.



Hummingdoc basically converts your phone into a stethoscope so you can listen to your heart and lungs at home.



The developer also created a stethoscope adapter that lets you record heart and lung sounds on your smartphone. The recording can then be sent to medical professionals for evaluation.



The app can also let expecting mothers listen and record their child's heartbeat.



Hummingdoc sells for about $79 and includes the app.