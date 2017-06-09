A lot of fans have spent the past week binge watching "House of Cards" and looking forward to a new season of "Orange is the New Black." And now, they're probably strapped for time or could use some extra sleep.

Professor Glenn Sparks with Purdue's Brian Lamb School of Communication admits that he binge watches too. And the reason is simple: media addiction.

"People often express the sentiment that after they have binge watched several programs, they've lost a sense of time passing. They have neglected other important things that they might have to do in their schedule," said Sparks.

Too much binging can lead to a lack of sleep and interpersonal relationships. But there are ways to curb your addiction. Sparks suggests setting a time limit, taking breaks during and in between episodes, and making a plan for something other than television.

So if you're planning to binge watch, please do so responsibly.