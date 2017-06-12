Production of 'Bachelor in Paradise' suspended after contestants get busy in pool

Production of "Bachelor in Paradise" has been suspended over alleged misconduct on the set.



The show, which is in its 4th season, was filming in Mexico.The show is a spinoff of ABC's "The Bachelor" and brings together former contestants from "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette."



A field producer filed a complaint after two of the contestants, Corrine Olympios and DeMario Jackson, got "hot and heavy" in a pool, according to TMZ.



The field producer felt that Olympios was too drunk to consent to Jackson's advances. It reportedly happened on the first day of filming. The field producer was shadowing Olympios but it's not clear if the producer actually saw the incident or saw footage later.



Warner Bros., which produces the show, reacted swiftly to the complaint. Olympios and Jackson were dismissed and an investigation was launched.



The show was supposed to premiere on ABC in August.

