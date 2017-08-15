Oregon man defends dogs pulling tires

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 76°
A dog owner in Oregon is being criticized because he attaches tires to his 2 dogs when he walks them.
A dog owner in Oregon is being criticized because he attaches tires to his dogs when he takes them for a walk. The man says there is nothing wrong with it. He says that the dogs are very energetic and pulling the extra weight is good exercise for the dogs. The man also told a local TV station that he pulls tires himself when he exercises and he uses harnesses that are made for weight pulling competitions for dogs. READ MORE
A dog owner in Oregon is being criticized because he attaches tires to his dogs when he takes them for a walk.
A new report by the Veterans Administration says there is little proof that marijuana will help people with PTSD or chronic pain.
A customer fired a shot through a drive-thru window in Oklahoma after a dispute over a food order.