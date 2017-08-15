Oregon man defends dogs pulling tires

A dog owner in Oregon is being criticized because he attaches tires to his 2 dogs when he walks them.

The man says there is nothing wrong with it. He says that the dogs are very energetic and pulling the extra weight is good exercise for the dogs.

The man also told a local TV station that he pulls tires himself when he exercises and he uses harnesses that are made for weight pulling competitions for dogs.

