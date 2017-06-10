Moschino bets on casino chic with Vegas-themed runway show

Moschino’s modern showgirl can’t leave home without her sequined denim, studded platforms or feather headdress.

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Moschino’s modern showgirl can’t leave home without her sequined denim, studded platforms or feather headdress.

Designer Jeremy Scott looked to the iconic performer for his splashy Las Vegas-themed collection presented Thursday in Los Angeles.

Models Miranda Kerr, Hailey Baldwin and Stella Maxwell strutted the catwalk lined with bright neon signs to slot-machine sound effects and Elvis’ “Viva Las Vegas.”

There were Playboy bunnies, barely there shorts and colorful, pointy cowboy hats.

Betty Boop and pinup girl appliques adorned sweaters and coats; hot-rod flames decorated leotards and blazers; and sequins ran wild on everything from pastel suiting to men’s Speedos.

Moschino’s celebrity casino-goers included Fergie, Diplo, Sarah Hyland, Joe Jonas, Vanessa Hudgens, Charli XCX, “Black-ish” actress Tracee Ellis Ross, reality star Erika Jayne, Kate Beckinsale, model Ashley Graham, Courtney Love and Lars Ulrich of Metallica.

