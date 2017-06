This woman is the personification of the term "Hangry." (hungry + angry)



When workers at a McDonald's were taking too long with her McChicken sandwich she decided that a more hands-on approach – pun intended – was needed.





As you can see, the customer jumped over the counter, kicked the reported manager, before ending up in a head/hair lock.



There's no word if the skirmish led to the woman receiving her McChicken. The police are looking for the woman in the video.