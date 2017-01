According to TMZ, Actor William Christopher died in his home from non-lung, small cell carcinoma on Dec. 31. He was 84 years old.



Christopher was known for playing Father John Mulcahy on MASH. He also had roles on Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C., The Andy Griffith Show, The Love Boat and Hogan's Heroes.



His death comes exactly one year after his MASH co-star Wayne Rogers passed away from pneumonia complications.